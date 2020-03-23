Garth Brooks to perform livestream concert Monday evening

Country Music star Garth Brooks is going to be giving his fans a live concert due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Facebook post, Brooks said, “Monday night at 7:00 p.m. ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Post your song requests below and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG #GarthRequestLive !!! love, g”

Click here for a link to the Garth Brooks Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

