Garth Brooks to perform in Detroit

Country music star Garth Brooks will be performing at Ford Field in Detroit in February.

Brooks will play at Ford Field for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 22. It is his only scheduled performance in the state.

Brooks is the number one selling solo artist in the U.S, with over 148 million records sold. Brooks has won two Grammy Awards, and 17 American Music Awards during his long career.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.