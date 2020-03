Garth Brooks is helping country music fans who are stuck in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Garth Brooks performs “Ask Me How I Know” at The 51st Annual CMA Awards. Photo: MGN

He’s offering a free concert that will stream on Facebook live.

Brooks said the 30-minute set may feature his wife, Trisha Yearwood, as a special guest.

Fans can request songs on his Facebook page.

The concert is happening during his Facebook live show “Inside Studio G” on Monday March 23 at 7 p.m.