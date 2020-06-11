Garth Brooks concert to be shown at 300 drive-in theaters

Garth Brooks just announced a live concert that will be shown at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.

The one-night show will take place on June 27.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 19, and cost $100 per vehicle.

The list of participating drive-in theaters hasn't been announced yet.

From garthbrooks.com:



LOS ANGELES- June 11, 2020- Garth Brooks is set for a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America, only on June 27th.

The concert will be created exclusively for this event, making this a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

The event will be produced by Encore Live, a leading event production company.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”

Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 19, at 12:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM CT/ 10:00 AM MT / 9:00 AM PT at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. There, you will also be able to review the drive-in theaters available in your area. Tickets are General Admission and of limited availability. They will cost $100, all inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.

Any drive-in theater owners who are not currently slated to air the concert and want to, please contact driveinowners@encorelive.com

Encore Live has developed a reputation as one of the most innovative event production companies in the country. In the absence of traditional live events, the company reached exclusive agreements with drive-in theater owners across North America to safely bring fans this first-of-its-kind concert on a massive scale.

The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans. These will include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.