GRAPHIC: Tiger kills macaw that landed in its habitat at Nebraska zoo

A green-winged macaw at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo died Tuesday after it flew into the Sumatran tiger exhibit.

The parrot was training for a free-flight show.

“The bird flew up in the air, went over into the tiger habitat where it was engaged by the tiger, who obviously knocked it down,” zoo spokesman Ryan Gross told KOLN/KGIN in a statement.

Zookeepers quickly moved the tigers to their inside habitat to allow the veterinary team to treat the macaw.

The bird died at the zoo’s onsite clinic.

“The safety of our guest, staff and animals is the highest priority. At no point were any of our guests or staff in danger,” Gross said.

“We are currently evaluating the situation with our animal team about our future flighted bird presentation.”

Training for the show has been suspended.

