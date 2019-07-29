GRAPHIC: Surfer bitten by shark uses story to get free drinks at Fla. bar

After a shark bit a 23-year-old professional surfer’s elbow, the man decided not to go the hospital but instead to a bar, where his friend says people bought him drinks.

The 23-year-old competitive surfer will be OK after he was bitten on the elbow by a shark, but his friend believes the wound could have used a stitch or two. (Source: MGN)

Competitive surfer Frank O’Rourke, 23, was in the water near the pier around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jacksonville Beach in Florida. Suddenly, a shark latched onto O’Rourke’s arm, knocking him off his board.

O’Rourke can be seen struggling with the shark, believed to be a 3-to-4-foot spinner or blacktip, on video from a surf camera set up along the beach.

"It came out of the water after he went over the back of a wave, and it landed on him, on his board, and kind of knocked him off his board and bit him on the elbow,” said RJ Berger, the surfer’s friend, who was right there when the attack happened.

Berger says O’Rourke was treated by a lifeguard but decided not to go the hospital, despite his bloody wounds and deep teeth marks. Instead, he went to a nearby bar.

"He immediately went to a bar because he was like, ‘I got bit by a shark,’ and people were like, ‘I’ll buy you drinks.’ So, he went and hung out at the pier,” Berger said.

Berger says O’Rourke will be OK, but he still believes his friend could have used a stitch or two.

A surfer himself, Berger says the attack won’t stop him from hitting the waves.

"It’s inevitable. It’s gonna happen. It’s happened to a couple of my friends. It does bother you and worry you a little bit, but I mean, if it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. There’s not much you can do to really stop that, so try not to worry about it,” he said.

Copyright 2019 WJXT, Frank O’Rourke via CNN. All rights reserved.