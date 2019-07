The future of South Bend's new abortion clinic now rests in the hands of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

A previous legal decision allowed Whole Woman's Health Clinic to open without a license. The lower court found that the implementation of Indiana's clinic licensing law placed an undue burden on a woman's access to abortion.

The justices have taken the matter under advisement.

