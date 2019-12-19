Futboleros Winter Soccer Camp coming to the Kroc

A new soccer camp is kicking off at the Kroc Center, and it starts Dec. 30.

The Futboleros Winter Soccer Camp invites boys and girls of all skill levels to get active this winter by learning some new moves.

The camp is taught by soccer celebrity James Ortega, who is new to the community but says he's excited to share his knowledge of the game with the people in his new home.

“I never thought I'd dream of being a soccer instructor or performer. I thought playing soccer and then ending my career and doing commercials, I'd be done with it, but I get a joy for it every day. Doing this, doing something for the community, bringing families together, getting to know people, its a lot of fun,” said Ortega, who founded Futboleros.

The camp runs for four days starting Dec. 30-31. Then there will be a break on New Year's Day before two more camps on Jan. 2-3.

