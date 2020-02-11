Funeral to be held for 2,000 plus fetal remains found on the property of late abortion doctor

A funeral and burial service has been planned Wednesday, for the 2,411 aborted fetal remains that were found on the property of late South Bend abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.

The burial service will begin at 1 p.m., and will be at Palmer Funeral Home and Southlawn Cemetery.

Attorney General Curtis Hill will speak on behalf of the state of Indiana.

National Director of Priests for Life Father Frank Pavone is flying in for the funeral.

He has been following this case closely, even speaking at a press conference in South Bend days after the news broke.

"We've done a lot of similar burials, in different places. We reached out pretty much from the beginning saying we are available to help; anything we can do," Pavone said.

Klopfer operated abortion clinics in South Bend, Gary and Fort Wayne.

After he died in September 2019, his family reported finding fetal remains on Klopfer's personal property.

An investigation found that Klopfer also kept thousands of medical records on his Illinois property.

"The reaction across the country has been very interesting because people are so disturbed and upset by the discovery of the bodies, more so in some cases than by the reality of abortion itself," Pavone said.

In a statement from last September, the Whole Woman's Health Alliance, a local abortion provider, said they were "shocked" by the news, adding they "adhere to the highest healthcare standards," and treat their patients with "compassion and respect."

As a result of the unreliable nature of the accompanying records and the poor condition of the fetal remains, the AG’s office announced that it wouldn't be possible to make an independent verification of the identities of the individual fetal remains.

This, however, did not stop Pavone, and others, from naming all the remains. In fact, at the funeral Wednesday, Pavone plans to announce a new project called "Name the Children."

He also said this case could be a turning point.

"It could be a turning point in the minds and hearts of a lot of people if we have the courage to talk about it," Pavone said.