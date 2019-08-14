Funeral services happening Wednesday for South Bend firefighter

Funeral services for South Bend Fire Department Captain David “Dutch” Koehler happen Wednesday.

Koehler passed away from brain cancer on Aug. 7.

Captain Koehler, a 32-year veteran spent the majority of his career on the west side at Fire Station 4 on Olive Street.

His funeral begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend.

The procession starts at 11:30 at Hill and LaSalle going west to Charles Martin Sr. Drive. The procession will turn left on Charles Martin Sr. Drive and right on Colfax – after passing Fire Station 2. It will continue on Colfax/Orange to Olive Street – passing Fire Station 4. Next, the procession will head north on Olive to Lincoln Way West and end at the South Bend Firefighters Union Hall.

The South Bend Fire Department says drivers should avoid the area during the procession.

