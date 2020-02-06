Funeral service to be held for children who died in Mishawaka pond crash

A little more than a month after the tragic pond accident in Mishawaka, two children will be laid to rest.

A funeral service will be held Feb. 15 for James and Natalie Kleven, the 4-year-old and 2-year-old who died after their van became fully submerged in a pond off of University Drive.

Three-month-old Hendrik, who was the last of the four to be pulled from the van, is continuing to make progress at home. And their mother, Brooke, is now in a rehabilitation center in Chicago.

The funeral service will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, and a visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Feb. 14.

