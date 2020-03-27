Funeral homes taking extra precautions amid pandemic

As the world continues to fight the coronoavirus outbreak, we're relying more on first responders. That includes a group you might not think of. Funeral homes like the one behind me. After the first confirmed COVID-19 death here in St. Joe County, they're now taking extra precautions to keep people safe.

"You prepare for those things and your staff," said Kerry Palmer, co-owner of Palmer Funeral Homes. "If you have someone tested positive for the virus and does pass away, you're going to take more precaution. Disenfecting the face and mouth. Placing a mask on the deceased individual. As you move the person, some air may escape escape and you want to be careful of."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they're still learning about the disease but it likely spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

This type of spread is not a concern after death but both funeral homes and the St Joe County Coroner's Office is taking extra precautions.

"The first thing we do is cover the head and face," said St. Joe County Coroner Mike McGann. "We put everyone in a body bag and seal it. Spray with a solution of bleach and water. People need to be cautious and the main thing is keep your distance. If you're handling a body, make sure you're handling it properly."

