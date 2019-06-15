Fundraising event in Elkhart helps local kids pair up with mentors

What is better than a night out for a good cause?

Saturday marked the sixth annual Bottle Caps & Corks fundraising event.

The event supported Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County. It took place at Southgate Crossing—formerly known as the Farmers Market. Attendees sampled dozens of homemade beers, ciders, meads and wine, and some of the drinks were entered in a contest.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides local youth with mentors throughout the community.

“That really is working with kiddos who maybe have minimal resources. Who maybe don’t have an adult? They just maybe moved to the area. Mom or dad work so they really need an extra adult to kind of hang out with them, show them some life skills and really connect with them,” said Executive Director, Menessah Nelson.

Organizers said the event could bring in around $30,000, but it is not too late to give. Head to: www.bbbselkhart.org

