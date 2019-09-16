Fundraiser brings in hundreds of dollars for Girls on the Run Michiana

People in Michiana worked out for a good cause Sunday.

B Present Studio in Granger held a fundraiser for Girls on the Run Michiana. It was just $20 and all proceeds will help with scholarships.

Girls on the Run is a national program that helps young girls develop confidence, a healthy lifestyle, and teaches the importance of giving back.

Here locally, the program has helped thousands of girls.

Volunteer coaches lead small teams by using a ten-week curriculum.

The program also teaches the importance of health and fitness, confidence and developing a positive mindset.

"Girls on the Run is really helping to hit at those issues from that third to fifth grade age, right when girls are starting to have doubts and notice differences and start comparing themselves to one another," said owner of B Present Studio, Tammy Weisweaver.

The girls also train for a big 5K race.

"And I think the running aspect is amazing. Even though girls may never be runners later in life, it's such a great vehicle for working towards a goal," said Girls on the Run Michiana coach, Jackie Bauters.

Coaches said seeing the transformation in girls is a powerful thing.

"It's really cool to see girls go from kind of timid or intimated at the beginning of the program to blossoming and developing friendships," Bauters said.

"And at the end they are crossing the finish line, not only more confident in their own abilities as an athlete, as a runner, but they are crossing those finish lines hand in hand with other girls," Weisweaver said.

The program has been in Michiana for ten years.

Organizers of the event said they raised at least $600.