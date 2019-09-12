Funding helps with South Bend's weather amnesty program

With these rare temperatures, it is hard to believe winter is right around the corner.

The City of South Bend is already preparing for the cold days ahead, by requesting funding for the 2019-2020 Homeless and Weather Amnesty program.

The city, specifically the Department of Community Investment, requested a little over $300,000 and it was approved at the South Bend Redevelopment Commission meeting Thursday.

The city plans to provide the old Salvation Army building to Hope Ministries for their weather amnesty services, but the building needs a lot of repairs.

The city will also help fund the Center for the Homeless's weather amnesty program.

Weather amnesty programming is expected to start November 1 through March 31, 2020, but this funding now adds more flexibility.

"If the repairs on the Salvation Army building can be done prior to October 15th, we will intend to start at that time. And if weather indicates elongated need in the spring we will go through April 30th if necessary," said Amanda Pietsch, with the Department of Community Investment.

The money will be taken out of Pokagon Funds.