Fun recipe ideas for the kids to do this weekend

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend, why not make some tasty treats with them?

Chef April Howell from Martin’s School of Cooking shared some recipe ideas Friday on 16 Morning News Now.

Apple Caramel Pizza:

Serves: 10, Yield: 1 pizza

Great for parties, showers and a great way to incorporate fruit into your kids’ diet!

Ingredients

A tube of sugar cookie dough

1 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, room temp

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 Ambrosia Apples

1/4 cup caramel ice cream topping

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F

2. Roll out dough into a large cookie (should be about 3/4" thick) on a cookie sheet.

3. Bake approx. 17 minutes or until light brown. Remove from oven; cool 10 minutes.

4. Combine cream cheese, brown sugar, peanut butter and vanilla with a speed mixer until well blended. Spread mixture evenly over cookie.

5. Peel and slice your apples. Cut apple slices into bite-sized chunks and arrange evenly over pizza.

6. Microwave caramel topping approx. 45 seconds or until warm; drizzle evenly over apples. Chop pecans sprinkle over apples.

7. Serve this "pizza" by cutting it into wedges.

No Flour: Pretzel Words:

Ingredients

1 container of Pillsbury Bread Popper

coarse sea salt, for sprinkling

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F (218°C). Line baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. Set aside.

2. Open the popper and turn the dough out onto a floured surface. With a sharp knife, cut ball of dough into 1/3 cup sections. This measurement does not have to be exact – use as much or little dough for each pretzel as you wish – the size of the pretzel is completely up to you.

3. Roll the dough into a rope with an even diameter. My ropes were twenty inches long. This measurement will depend how large you want the pretzels. Once you have your long rope, make them into any letter or number you would like!

4. Whisk 9 cups of water and 1/2 cup baking soda together in a large pot. Bring to a boil. Place a pretzel onto a large slotted spatula and dip into the boiling water for 20-30 seconds. Any more than that and your pretzels will have a metallic taste. The pretzel will float. Lift the pretzel out of the water and allow as much of the excess water to drip off. Place pretzel onto prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the pretzels.

5. In a small shallow bowl beat the egg. Use a pastry brush to brush the egg wash both sides of the pretzel. Place on baking sheet and sprinkle with salt.

6. Bake for 10 minutes at 425°F . Turn the oven to broil and bake for 5 more minutes to brown the tops. Watch closely to avoid burning.

7. Allow to cool and enjoy. Serve warm or at room temperature. Pretzels may be stored in an airtight container or zipped top bag for up to 3 days (will lose softness).

Creative Pancake Muffins:

Ingredients

3 cups pancake/waffle mix

1 cup 2% milk

3 eggs

3/4 cup pancake syrup

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

Toppings: rolo, rolled cinnamon and sugar, mixed berries, cooked bacon & kale and swiss cheese, sausage and cheese

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line muffin tins with cupcake liners and spry with cooking spray. Mix dry ingredients with eggs, syrup and vanilla and stir until just moist.

2. Fill muffin tins until each is about 2/3 full.

3. Sprinkle the tops with fun toppings

4. Stand back and look your handiwork, then bake for about 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

5. Serve warm. Now is the time to roll the plain one in cinnamon and sugar and then place back in pan to cool. Allow extras to cool completely and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze. To reheat, microwave in 30 second intervals.

