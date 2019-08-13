Fun continues at the Berrien County Youth Fair

There’s still time for kids to enjoy the summer in Michigan before school starts.

The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway through Saturday, and it’s a jam-packed week full of activities.

Tuesday is kid's day, which means free admission all day for kids.

The Circus Continental is also happening Tuesday at 1:00, 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. Admission is free.

The Eli Young Band will perform at the Grandstands Wednesday, along with guest performer Paul Erdman.

The Truck Demolition Derby will take place Thursday, Friday is the Car Demolition Derby, and Saturday is the Bullmania.

"This truly is like the last bit of summer that Michigan kids can get,” said Jill Hein, Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator. “This is their highlight of the summer. I mean they're, waiting for the fair all summer."

