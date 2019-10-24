Fugitive arrested in SW Michigan for sexual conduct with minor

A 27-year-old fugitive who had been arrested a year ago in Kentucky for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl now faces similar charges in Van Buren County, Michigan, after being arrested with the same girl.

A nationwide search was issued for Tiffany Shepherd after she left Kentucky with the girl, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Shepherd was apprehended Tuesday after police received a tip she was staying with relatives at an apartment in Bangor.

Police say Shepherd and the girl had been staying at the apartment for a week.

