Frozen fruit recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

Frozen fruit is being voluntarily recalled because the mixes could be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Wawaona Frozen Foods issued the recall for packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes that were packaged under the Aldi and Raley’s private labels.

The recalled products are:

ALDI’S

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9

RALEY’S

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

According to the FDA, Hepatitis A symptoms usually occurs 15 to 50 days after contamination and include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool.

Customers are advised to either throw the bags away or return the bags for a full refund.

