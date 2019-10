TODAY:

FROST ADVISORY in effect this morning. After a cold and frosty start, temperatures rise into the middle 50s this afternoon. Sunny skies and calm winds Friday.

TONIGHT:

Clear, cool, calm. Lows in the low 40s. No frost threat Saturday morning.

TOMORROW:

A beautiful day! Highs in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. Late clouds develop, leading to an overnight chance of showers. A light drizzle as you wake-up on Sunday.