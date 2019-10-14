Frost possible this morning; another cool day

We're waking up to clouds in spots, but they are clearing out and temperatures could drop into the mid to upper 30s, especially in southwest areas. A frost advisory is in effect this morning. We will see the clouds breaking up with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be cool with highs in the low 50s, but at least it will be less breezy than the weekend.

Tonight we expect mostly clear skies with temperatures getting back down into the upper 30s. Tuesday will be warmer with highs back in the low to mid 60s as the next storm system moves through, but that storm system will bring a chance for showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Back in the 50s for Wednesday with lake-effect rain showers possible. We warm it back up again for the weekend to near 70 degrees with small rain chances to go with those warmer temps.