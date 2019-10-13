Frost possible in parts of Michiana tonight

We will see variably cloudy skies tonight, with more clouds to the north. Some spotty showers possible this evening mainly near/north of the Toll Rd. Winds will slacken overnight along with clearing skies, allowing temps to drop into the mid to upper 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect in SW areas where lows in the mid 30s are more likely.

Tomorrow will be another cool day, but winds will be much less than what we have seen this weekend. High pressure moves across the area giving us partly to mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will remain in the 50s. We warm up Tuesday as the next storm system moves in. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a chance for showers and perhaps a few t-storms. Cooler again on Wednesday on the back side of that system. We could see some lake-effect rain showers. Warmer again for the weekend but that comes with rain chances at times Friday night into Sunday.

