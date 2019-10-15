Frost Advisory in effect early Tuesday

A FROST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM FOR ELKHART, KOSCIUSKO, LAGRANGE, AND CASS COUNTIES.

TODAY:

A chilly start to the day with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 60s. Clouds build in gradually with a few shower chances on the radar later this morning and into the afternoon. A slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Very breezy this evening.

TONIGHT:

Windy. A few additional showers with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW:

A much cooler day from start to finish. Highs in the low 50s with cloudy skies and a few early showers. Mainly dry into the afternoon with a strong wind from the northwest.