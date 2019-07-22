From volunteer to aspiring doctor at Goshen Health

For many of us, it took years to decide what we wanted to do when we were older. For others, they knew what they wanted to do with their lives since birth.

Nikki Warstler falls in the latter category, but what's even more interesting is that she was born at the very place she now dreams of working.

Nikki grew up watching her mom, Susan, work at Goshen Health in day surgery. That experience piqued Nikki's interest in the possibility of working in medicine.

"Then, when I was 16, I started volunteering up with her," Nikki said.

"It was a bit of a risk to take a younger volunteer," said Karla Beasley, director of volunteer services. "We were able to utilize Nikki, and she was one of those remarkable younger people that you're happy to have fall into your lap."

After working as a volunteer in day surgery, then moving to the Emergency Room, Nikki realized her love of volunteering actually stemmed from her love of medicine and taking care of people.

"It wasn't until I started volunteering that I realized I definitely wanted to go into the medical field," Nikki said.

Nikki says now she has set her sights on medical school and dreams of one day returning to the hospital she was not only born at but has spent years serving as a volunteer.

"Obviously, can't confirm because I don't know where the Lord will take my path with medical school and residency, but I would truly like to come back and practice here," Nikki said.

Susan says she has big hopes for her daughter.

"That she can become a productive part of society and help people," Susan said. "Truly help people and be a good doctor. Not just go through the motions, but actually be a really good doctor."

