From sunshine to showers Wednesday

TODAY:

Patchy fog will linger at the surface as thicker clouds build overhead. Afternoon highs top out in the middle 70s with light winds. Rain will be scattered on the radar as early as 3pm with late thunderstorms likely to impact Michiana around dinnertime. There is no risk of severe weather this evening.

TONIGHT:

Showers likely overnight with thunderstorms rumbling through Michiana. Very mild with overnight lows in the 60s. Quite muggy as we wake up on Thursday.

THURSDAY:

Muggy, mild, damp. We start the day with briefly dry weather before turning the faucet back on. A soaker into the afternoon with 0.5 to 1” of total rainfall amounts. Cloudy and cool with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.