This week features falling temperatures and increasing rainfall chances day by day.

Monday highs reach the middle to upper 50s with increasing cloud cover. Rain showers after dark.

Spotty rain on Tuesday with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Expect widespread rain Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the 40s.

A few wet snowflakes mixing in early Friday morning as rain exits. Drier conditions return for the end of the week but cold temperatures remain.