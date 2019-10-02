From summer to fall in under 24 hours

TODAY:

Tracking scattered rainfall Wednesday, with especially heavy & widespread showers overnight into Thursday; mainly midnight to 8am.

Temperatures will remain consistent in the middle 70s throughout the day. Muggy, mild, cloudy.

TONIGHT:

Heavy rain moving in along with a few isolated thundershowers. Nothing severe. Lows in the upper 50s. finally some relief from the heat.

TOMORROW:

Cooler than normal temperatures for a while… highs in the upper 60s with rain on the radar early. Otherwise a dry afternoon to look forward to and plenty of sunshine by Friday.