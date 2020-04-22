From snow to rain all in one Spring day for Michiana

TODAY:

A light wintry mix this morning. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s with on and off rain showers especially north of the Toll Road. Not everyone will see rain. We’re much calmer than yesterday with a light southerly breeze.

TONIGHT:

Rain continues on the radar with an isolated thundershower. Lows are quite mild in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy skies.

THURSDAY:

Showers approach from the SW as we deal with another round of rain. This time, however, we’re only looking at showers in our southern communities. Plan for a good afternoon soaker if you’re south of the Toll Road.