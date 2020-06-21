Friendship Botanical Gardens offer free admission for Father's Day

The Friendship Botanical Gardens in Michigan City offered a peaceful way to spend Father’s Day on Sunday.

That's because dads got free admission... A tradition the Gardens continued this year.

COVID-19 restrictions delayed the garden opening, but now they're inviting people back to experience their variety of plants and miles of trails.

One of the staff members told us how happy he was to see people celebrating Father’s Day at the Botanical Gardens.

“Although we did have to open it up late, we slowly started to build up and I think we're at a good steady pace now where we have a decent amount of people in. With everyone being stuck at home recently this has been a good thing for people to come to,” explained Charles Bently.

Though fathers got in free on Sunday, anyone can get free admission just by becoming a Friendship Botanical Gardens member.