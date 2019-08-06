Friend reacts after family is killed in Buchanan Twp. car crash

A Friday afternoon drive turned deadly. Bob and Melissa Klint, their daughter Landyn and Melissa’s brother, Kent Williamson, were killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.

Friends and family members of the Klint family are grieving their immense loss.

“It's just devastating,” David Heyn said. “That's the part that hurts. From my perspective, they had so much more life to live and give.”

David has been a friend of the family for years.

“After getting married, my wife and I went on a mission trip with Bob, Melissa and Landyn nearly 20 years ago,” Heyn said.

Heyn reflected on the deep love of community shared by both Bob and Melissa. The two spent a great deal of time volunteering at Harbor Country Mission.

“Harbor Country Mission helps the working poor in our area,” said Heyn, who is the director. “Last year, we gave away about 25,000 items absolutely free.”

Less than a week ago, Bob launched a new program designed to help families struggling in the area with medical debt.

In the midst of their grief, Bob and Melissa’s five surviving children have asked the community to donate to Harbor Country Mission so their dad’s mission will be fulfilled.

