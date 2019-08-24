Friends of the Holaways Presents: A Musical Gala Fundraiser

An upcoming fundraiser will honor the life of a beloved, and former high school music director at Penn High School.

The fundraiser on September 21st will be in honor of C. Lamar Holaway, former Choir Director at Penn High School, who passed away this past year. The money raised will be for a scholarship for music students at Penn looking to further their education in music.

Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Holaway's son Brent , and Kim Koscher to talk more about the scholarship and fundraiser.

To learn more about how you can donate, click here.

