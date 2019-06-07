Fridays by the Fountain kick off for the summer

A summer tradition in Michiana kicked off at the end of the work week: Fridays by the Fountain is back in downtown South Bend.

Every Friday through August, people can head to the Jon R. Hunt Plaza for the concert series. It features local blues, folk, jazz and country bands, including Friday's act, Kennedy's Kitchen.

The concerts are held outdoors during the lunch hour, so it is a perfect place to take a break from work and enjoy the beautiful weather.

"Fridays by the Fountain is a free community event throughout the summer out here on the plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center," event planner Jane Moore said. "We have food trucks, we have amazing sponsors, beautiful weather. Everyone is welcome!"

The concerts are free and run from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

