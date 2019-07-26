Fridays by the Fountain features some summertime blues

On Friday, as on every Friday in the summer, people in Michiana were treated to some free music in downtown South Bend.

There was perfect weather to get outside for a lunch break by the fountain at the Morris Performing Arts Center as part of the city's free lunchtime concert series, which is every Friday through August.

This week, the Oblates of Blues took center stage.

"We enjoy the different flavors of music they have down here every Friday," one attendee said. "We enjoy watching the people and enjoy the dancers that are out there sometimes. It's just a relaxing time. We enjoy the good food, and I brought my family because we needed some relaxing time."

Fridays by the Fountain runs until Aug. 30.

