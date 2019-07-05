Fridays by the Fountain features Ginger & Her Baked Goods

It was another day filled with free music near the Morris Performing Arts Center.

This week's band, Ginger & Her Baked Goods, performed at Fridays by the Fountain.

Each week through August, people can listen to live music at the lunchtime concert series just outside the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend.

"Welcome to Fridays by the Fountain! This week we have Ginger & Her Baked Goods. Next week we have the Jerica Paliga Band, country music. Come on out and enjoy!" says Jane Moore, the director of booking & event services for the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Fridays by the Fountain runs until August 30. For more information, visit morriscenter.org/fridays-by-the-fountain

