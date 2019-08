There was free music in downtown South Bend once again for Fridays by the Fountain.

Friday's featured band was the High Life, a group known for playing classic rock.

Fridays by the Fountain takes place near the Morris Performing Arts Center and is free to enjoy.

"We have two more this summer," Jane Moore said. "Next week, we have a schedule change. It's P.T. and the Cruisers. 11:45 to 1:15 on the plaza!"

Concerts happen every Friday through the end of the month.