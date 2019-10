The inaugural Friday Night Bash at Notre Dame Stadium is happening this week.

It's at 7 p.m. on the eve of Notre Dame's matchup with archrival USC.

The concourse party will have live music, plus food trucks with great food and beer for sale.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the event. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

For tickets, visit the event's webpage.