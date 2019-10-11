Friday Night Bash becomes ND's 1st stadium event night before home football game

The University of Notre Dame's inaugural Friday Night Bash took place Friday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

Irish fans were in full gear at the Frank Leahy gate. There was live music, food trucks and lots of other fun as well.

It's the first event held at the stadium the night before a Notre Dame home game, and it was just in time for Saturday's big matchup between the Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans.

But it wasn't just for a good time; the event was also held to raise money for student financial aid at Notre Dame.

"All of the proceeds tonight go to help students – deserving students who want to attend Notre Dame – be able to afford it through their financial aid. But really, the main purpose is to just have fun," Senior Director of Annual Giving Brian Diss said.

A lot of people were able to stay dry, hanging out inside the concourse.

