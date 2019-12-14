Freezing drizzle possible tonight

Drizzle in spots this evening could become freezing drizzle as temperatures drop below the freezing mark. A few flakes possible as well in northern areas with only minor, if any accumulation. However, roads could be slick (especially untreated roads and elevated surfaces) so be careful if you’re heading out tonight or early tomorrow morning. Lows overnight will be in the mid 20s.

We get a break for much of tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. It will be cooler with highs in the low 30s. We’re watching a storm system that will track through the middle of the country and into our area tomorrow night through Monday night. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to the track of the system. Models are trending southward with it, which puts the better snow chances in our southern counties, or even south of the area. Our model keeps it south of us, but others do bring an inch or two of snow to northern areas, and slightly higher amounts south of US 30. The bulk of this would come during the day on Monday into Monday night. We will be watching it closely over the next 24 hours to see how the storm is tracking now that it is coming ashore on the west coast. There will be a small chance for some light lake effect on the back side of the system on Tuesday.