Freeze Warning goes into effect Friday evening

TODAY:

Showers are mainly south of Michiana this morning, tracking through the southern half of Indiana. We’re cool to start with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 40s for the entire day. Cloudy skies with a strong breeze. Winds picking up to 25mph this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect through Saturday morning. Clearing skies and intense cold for the middle of May. Overnight lows in the middle 20s.

THIS WEEKEND—

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry, cool. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Increasing cloud cover. Showers through the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.