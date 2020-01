You can take a free water taxi during the week of the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship this upcoming spring in Benton Harbor.

The water taxi will provide transportation throughout the harbor for locals and tourists alike.

Stops include the arboretum, the Inn at Harbor Shores and On the River Tavern.

Harbor Shores is hosting the Senior PGA Championship for the fifth time since 2012. It takes place May 19-24.