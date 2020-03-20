Free online workout ideas

While gyms across the country close in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, you may be looking for a way to stay active at home.

Melissa Stephens checked out some free online workouts on 16 Morning News Now.

The Nike Training Club app offers 185 free workouts that were created by personal trainers. The workouts fit everyone’s needs, with everything from yoga to cardio, to full body strength.

And Planet Fitness streams daily workouts on Facebook live at 7 p.m. ET. The workouts don’t require any equipment, and you don’t have to be a member to join in.

And of course, YouTube has thousands of great workout videos available to stream, including fun kids workouts.

