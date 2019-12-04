Free library owners to install security cameras after repeated vandalism

The owners of a free library in Niles are speaking out after repeated vandalism.

Em and Ben's Free Tiny Book Treasury has only been open for three days, but it's been vandalized each day.

On Day 1, an entire bucket of candy canes was stolen and the door was left wide open.

On Day 2, some neighbors found some books on the ground a few blocks away and the door was left open again.

And Wednesday morning, there were several books found on the ground.

In a Facebook post, the library says it will be installing security cameras.

If you have any information on these vandalisms, you're asked to call the police.

