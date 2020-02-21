Free app helps patients save hundreds of dollars on prescription drugs

Prescription drug prices in the United States continue to rise. And while you might think that's because of innovation or improvement, that's not always the case.

Americans spend about $1,200 a year on prescription drugs; that's more than people pay in any other developed country in the world.

However, there's a free app and website called GoodRX that is helping families save hundreds of dollars a year.

"Every day I see patients not taking medications because of cost," said Dr. Bob Cassady, a physician with the South Bend Clinic. "We have patients who we can't get out of the hospital sometimes because they can't afford it and we know they won't take it after they leave. We wrangle and try and find another way for them to get the medicine."

One contributing factor: there's no federal law or regulation that effectively keeps drug prices in check. GoodRX is changing the game and helping people save hundreds of dollars a year.

"It's a computer program or app, and it allows you to find different drug prices at different pharmacies," Cassady said. "The reason we need this is there's no consistency with prices. We think there would be, but it's actually the same with other things we buy."

Here's how it works: After opening the app, you can search for the drug you're looking for, add your location and instantly see how the price compares among pharmacies in the area.

One woman says the app helped her save over $700 on blood pressure medication.

"Everyone is impacted by drug costs and everyone is looking to save with drugs," Cassady said. "At least 10 times a day I look on GoodRX to find patients a cheaper option."

There are other options besides GoodRX. There could be specific programs through your insurance program or pharmacy, so talk to your insurance provider or doctor for more information.

