Free Summer Activity Expo gives Michiana families ideas for fun in the sun

The Free Summer Activity Expo at the Century Center in South Bend was held Saturday.

Families had a chance to create the perfect summer for them and their kids.

They also got to check out dozens of vendors from all around Michiana, and to sign up for tons of amazing opportunities.

One of those vendors is the Arlington Swim Club of South Bend.

“Arlington is wonderful but it's kind of a secret. It's tucked away in a little neighborhood and a lot of people don't know that we are there… and it's been there since 1961. So when we heard about this fair, we thought this is the perfect opportunity to get out and spread the word about Arlington Pool and get more of our community members to join us and come have fun with us in the sun,” explained Mindy Fountain.

The Swim Club has open houses coming up in May for those interested in learning more.