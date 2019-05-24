Free cybercrimes camp for female high school students starts in June

It's a chance for young ladies to explore the field of cyber technology and how it's helping solve crimes.

Female high school students can apply for the Women In Digital Forensics day camp at the University of Notre Dame.

The students will work with cybercrimes experts and get hands-on experience through mock investigations, tutorials and lectures.

It's estimated that women account for just 20 percent of today's cyber security workforce.

Organizers say you don't need experience to apply.

"To be able to go through all this difference evidence; the responsibility that we're given in the unit is insane," student investigator Julia Gately said. "I go through people's lives and everything, so it's really fascinating for me to be able to paint a picture of the case and tie it all together."

"What we're going to do and have them demonstrate in the camp is showing them the exact type of information we can get off those devices, how telling it is," Director Mitch Kajzer added. "And not just for criminal investigations, to try to put someone away but the reverse side also, to possibly exonerate someone."

The camp runs from June 10-14, inside the Mendoza College of Business Building from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All applicants must be entering ninth to 12th grade and must submit their paperwork by Friday, May 31.

There is no cost to attend the camp, but participants are expected to arrange their own transportation to and from Notre Dame's campus.

To learn more, contact the Cyber Crimes Unit at CyberCrimes@stjoepros.org.

