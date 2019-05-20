Free Chick-fil-A offered to veterans and their family members

Veterans and their immediate family members can get a free Chick-fil-A meal Wednesday evening at participating Michiana restaurants.

It's all part of Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The Mishawaka Chick-fil-A on Main Street is running the promotion from 5-7 p.m., and the South Bend location in Erskine Commons is offering the deal from 4-7 p.m.

The following was posted on the Mishawaka (Main Street) Chick-fil-A's Facebook page: "On Wednesday May 22, from 5-7pm; All Veterans, Active Duty, National Guard, Reserves and their immediate family members, with proper ID, will receive a free original or spicy sandwich meal for adults and 4-ct nugget meal for children. One offer per family (service member, spouse and dependent children). Must be present. Dine-In and Carry Out only."

The South Bend Chick-fil-A on S. Michigan Street sent the following information to our newsroom: "Chick-fil-A at Erskine Commons (4555 S Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46614) is proud to announce our annual “Military Appreciation Night” to be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4-7pm. On this special day, any active or retired military personnel AND THEIR FAMILIES will receive FREE Chick-fil-A sandwich meals (one per per adult) and/or a FREE Nuggets Kids Meal for children (one per child). Dine in only. Military identification or proof of service required. Last year we served over 300 military families and we hope to serve more this year.

"Representatives from various Veterans programs will be on hand to help families get information on local services available and to answer questions."

Contact Chick-fil-A to find out if this promotion is being offered at your local restaurant.