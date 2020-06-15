Free COVID-19 testing for all Hoosiers at Optum testing sites

Starting today, the state is making Optum-operated COVID-19 testing sites available to any Hoosier who wants to get tested for the virus.

Up until now, only people showing symptoms of the coronavirus and who fell into a high-risk age group were tested.

Starting today, the tests are free for all age groups and you do not have to be symptomatic to get one.

“We recognize this is a significant change from our focus on high risk individuals and those who are symptomatic, but our testing capacity has improved significantly and we want Hoosiers to take advantage of that,” said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner. “What this means is if you work or live in the state of Indiana, you can get tested, regardless of if you're having symptoms or are at high risk.”

If you would like to get tested, you will need to register ahead of time.

To do so, visit the health department's website.

