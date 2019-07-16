'Fraudulent conduct' could cost KeyBank $122 million

An Elkhart business executive is being accused of “fraudulent conduct” that could cost KeyBank $122 million.

Najeeb Khan is the President of Elkhart based Interlogic Outsourcing and two other payroll services firms.

In a lawsuit filed in Ohio, KeyBank contends that Khan’s companies wrote checks worth $126 million on its accounts at Lake City Bank in Warsaw, deposited those into a KeyBank account, then made 41 separate wire transfers from the KeyBank account to three different banks totaling $122 million.

Court documents indicate that the Lake City checks were later returned as having insufficient funds.

A hearing on the case has been set for July 17th at U.S. District Court in Northern Ohio.

Judge Sara Lioi issued a temporary restraining order on July 10th ordering Berkshire Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, and JPMorgan Chase to preserve all funds that were transferred into the accounts from Interlogic Outsourcing Inc. account with KeyBank.

