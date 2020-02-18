Fowl play: Man's chicken restaurant robbery foiled by police

A masked man attempting to rob a Kentucky chicken joint at gun point wound up fleeing the restaurant empty-handed when two married police officers on a date night chased him from the scene, authorities said.

An arrest citation says Elizabethtown Police Officer Nicole McKeown and her husband, Det. Chase McKeown, were off duty and eating Saturday night when they stopped 30-year-old Justin T. Carter from attempting to hold up a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant in Louisville.

Both officers chased Carter outside and later apprehended him, according to authorities.

Carter was charged with first-degree robbery, receiving a stolen firearm and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

A preliminary hearing for Carter is schedule Feb. 25.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/18/2020 9:25:30 PM (GMT -5:00)

