Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in St. Joe County

In Saint Joe County, Deputy Health Officer Doctor Mark Fox provided an update on the virus and how it's affecting long-term care facilities.

He confirmed a fourth person in St Joe County has died from the corona-virus.

That person was a resident of a long-term care facility, where more cases have been confirmed.

“The hospital was able to quickly identify the cluster of patients from the same long term health care facility,” Fox said. “We were able to deploy test kits to that facility. Last report, 37 residents had been tested, 29 have tested positive.”

Dr. Fox said they are not releasing the name of the long-term health care facility.

He said their biggest priority is providing all of the residents and staff with protective gear to stop the virus from spreading.

